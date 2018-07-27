Ed Westwick Will Not Face Charges in Three Sexual Assault Cases

Ed Westwick is not facing charges.

The 31-year-old Gossip Girl actor, who was accused of alleged sexual assault in three different cases, will not be facing charges due to “insufficient evidence and, in one case, because the alleged victim couldn’t be reached” according to TMZ on Friday (July 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Westwick

In two of the cases, potential witnesses were identified. However, prosecutors reportedly said they could not provide sufficient enough evidence to warrant a conviction. In the third case, the police were unable to get in touch with the alleged victim for a follow-up investigation.

There were additional accusers according to prosecutors, but those alleged acts fell outside of the statute of limitations.