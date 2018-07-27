Edgar Ramirez In Talks to Join 'The Last Days of American Crime'

Edgar Ramirez is in talks to join the cast of The Last Days of American Crime, according to THR.

The 41-year-old actor would play a career criminal in the upcoming Netflix thriller, which is an adaptation of a Rick Remender comic book title.

The story takes place in a near future where the U.S. government plans to begin broadcasting a signal that makes it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit an unlawful act.

Edgar‘s character Graham Bricke has never made it big as a criminal but gets caught up in a scheme with a femme fatale and her deadly boyfriend to commit a major crime.

The trio have to beat the clock before the signal turns on.