Edgar Ramirez In Talks to Join 'The Last Days of American Crime'

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 5:38 pm

Edgar Ramirez is in talks to join the cast of The Last Days of American Crime, according to THR.

The 41-year-old actor would play a career criminal in the upcoming Netflix thriller, which is an adaptation of a Rick Remender comic book title.

The story takes place in a near future where the U.S. government plans to begin broadcasting a signal that makes it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit an unlawful act.

Edgar‘s character Graham Bricke has never made it big as a criminal but gets caught up in a scheme with a femme fatale and her deadly boyfriend to commit a major crime.

The trio have to beat the clock before the signal turns on.
