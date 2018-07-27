Get to Know 'Eighth Grade' Star Elsie Fisher with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Eighth Grade is the movie that everyone is talking about and now it’s expanding into theaters around the country this weekend. Elsie Fisher is the breakout star in the film and we caught up with the young actress to learn more about her!

The 15-year-old actress got her star in the movie business as the voice of Agnes in the movie Despicable Me. She delivered the famous line, “It’s so fluffy, I’m gonna die!”

You definitely will be seeing more of Elsie in the future! Check out the 10 Fun Facts below:

1. I love playing video games. I’ve been playing since I was very young. My first system was a Game Boy Advance!

2. I’m not really sure why, but I have a huge soft spot for succulents. I have trouble growing most plants but I guess succulents don’t die very easily, so I have a hoard of them!

3. My very first pet (who is still alive and thriving, at the ripe old age of 11), my cat Judy, was named after Jimmy Neutron’s mom.

4. I like to make music! I can kind of play the piano, acoustic guitar, and ukulele, but I also really love making stuff on the computer.

5. I read a lot of books when I was younger, to the point where my mom got mad at me because I’d read at school instead of making friends. I never really picked up the habit again though.

6. Eventually, I’d like to write/direct a movie.

7. YouTube has been a big part of my life. Aside from watching videos on it for as long as I can remember, I used to have a Minecraft channel, I think a few videos are still up! In more recent years though I had an art channel where I did speed paints.

8. Orange chicken, IN MY OPINION, is absolutely disgusting. How do people enjoy it?!

9. I read a lot of manga when I was in middle school. My favorite one was Devilman.

10. Animation is a huge passion of mine. I like to do it as a hobby, but if I ever find the time I’d looooooove to go to school for it.

Go see Eighth Grade now in a theater near you!