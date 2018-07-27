Top Stories
Fri, 27 July 2018 at 11:20 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Fan Asking If She's 'Becky With The Good Hair'!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Fan Asking If She's 'Becky With The Good Hair'!

Gwyneth Paltrow is speaking out against the rumors again!

After her rep addressed speculation that she is the “Becky” from Beyonce‘s “Sorry” – AKA the person Jay-Z had an affair with – Gwyneth is defending herself on Instagram.

“WHAT???” she wrote back to a fan asking whether it was true.

“Of course not, that is ABSURD. Good lord.”

Yesterday, Gwyneth‘s rep told People that the accusation is “completely absurd and 100 percent false. Gwyneth and Beyoncé and JAY Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense.”
