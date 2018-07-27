Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 6:14 pm

Henry Cavill Makes Suave Appearance as 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Hits Theaters

Henry Cavill Makes Suave Appearance as 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Hits Theaters

Henry Cavill looks handsome while stopping by the Spanish-language morning TV show Despierta America.

The 35-year-old actor was there to promote his new film Mission: Impossible – Fallout at Univision Studios on Friday (July 27) in Miami, the same day it hit theaters!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Henry Cavill

“August Walker was a constantly evolving character that gets into some tricky and very exciting spots!” Henry shared about his character on Instagram that same day. “I’ve kept the details of him under my hat for a long while but now the time has finally come for you all to see just how well Ethan Hunt and August Walker get along…. Mission Impossible – Fallout is playing in cinemas now! Hang onto your seats because you are in for a ride.”

READ MORE: Henry Cavill ‘Absolutely’ Wanted To Do His Own ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Stunts

Just Jared on Facebook
henry cavill makes suave appearance as mission impossible fallout hits theaters 01
henry cavill makes suave appearance as mission impossible fallout hits theaters 02
henry cavill makes suave appearance as mission impossible fallout hits theaters 03
henry cavill makes suave appearance as mission impossible fallout hits theaters 04
henry cavill makes suave appearance as mission impossible fallout hits theaters 05
henry cavill makes suave appearance as mission impossible fallout hits theaters 06
henry cavill makes suave appearance as mission impossible fallout hits theaters 07

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Henry Cavill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr