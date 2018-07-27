Henry Cavill Makes Suave Appearance as 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Hits Theaters

Henry Cavill looks handsome while stopping by the Spanish-language morning TV show Despierta America.

The 35-year-old actor was there to promote his new film Mission: Impossible – Fallout at Univision Studios on Friday (July 27) in Miami, the same day it hit theaters!

“August Walker was a constantly evolving character that gets into some tricky and very exciting spots!” Henry shared about his character on Instagram that same day. “I’ve kept the details of him under my hat for a long while but now the time has finally come for you all to see just how well Ethan Hunt and August Walker get along…. Mission Impossible – Fallout is playing in cinemas now! Hang onto your seats because you are in for a ride.”

