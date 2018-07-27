Top Stories
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' & Twitter Freaked Out

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

Jason Mraz & Meghan Trainor: 'More Than Friends' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Jason Mraz & Meghan Trainor: 'More Than Friends' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Jason Mraz has teamed up with Meghan Trainor for a romantic new duet!

The singers just released their new song “More Than Friends” – and you can listen to it here.

“More Than Friends” is the latest single off of Jason‘s upcoming album Know which will drop on August 10. Meghan‘s third studio album Treat Myself will be out on August 31.

You can download Jason and Meghan‘s new duet off of iTunes here.

Listen to “More Than Friends” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
