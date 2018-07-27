Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Jenna Dewan showed off her incredible physique while hitting the beach!

The 37-year-old actress and television personality enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this week in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan

Jenna looked stunning in a lilac bikini paired with a straw hat as she strolled along the beach.

She was also joined by her 5-year-old daughter Everly (not pictured).

It looks like the mother-daughter duo had a fun day!

In case you missed it, Jenna just released her cover of Women’s Health where she stripped down for their Global Naked Issue.