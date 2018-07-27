Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 9:00 pm

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Jenna Dewan showed off her incredible physique while hitting the beach!

The 37-year-old actress and television personality enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this week in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan

Jenna looked stunning in a lilac bikini paired with a straw hat as she strolled along the beach.

She was also joined by her 5-year-old daughter Everly (not pictured).

It looks like the mother-daughter duo had a fun day!

In case you missed it, Jenna just released her cover of Women’s Health where she stripped down for their Global Naked Issue.
Just Jared on Facebook
jenna dewan hits beach with daughter 01
jenna dewan hits beach with daughter 02
jenna dewan hits beach with daughter 03
jenna dewan hits beach with daughter 04
jenna dewan hits beach with daughter 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Jenna Dewan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr