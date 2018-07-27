Jennifer Garner's New Show 'Camping' Gets Official Premiere Date & First Trailer - Watch!

Jennifer Garner‘s new comedy series Camping officially has a release date!

Camping – the HBO comedy series from Lena Dunham – starring the 46-year-old actress and David Tennant will premiere this October.

The series revolves around Kathryn (Garner) and Walt (Tennant), Kathryn’s obedient husband and loving father.

The comedy kicks off on Walt’s 45th birthday, which was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife, Kathryn. But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, her holier-than-thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.

Camping premieres on HBO on Sunday, October 14.

Watch the trailer below!