Jonathan Rhys Meyers Praises Wife After Airplane Incident: 'She's Incredible'

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has nothing but praise for his wife, Mara Lane, following their mid-flight incident earlier this month.

If you missed it, the 40-year-old was detained by police in Los Angeles in early July after an apparent argument with his wife on a flight from Miami.

“Oh, my wife is a superior woman. She’s incredible,” Jonathan told PeopleNOW after being asked if Mara helped him with his addiction struggles. “Yeah, incredible. I couldn’t be luckier.”

Also pictured: Jonathan hitting Seth Meyers couch on Late Night on Thursday (July 26) where he dished about his film Damascus Cover, revealed what a terrible farmer he was and recounted an embarrassing childhood incident that has kept him away from acting in theater.



Jonathan Rhys Meyers Reveals Why He Hasn’t Pursued Theater