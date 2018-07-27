Top Stories
Fri, 27 July 2018 at 3:47 pm

Julia Michaels Slays Her 'Today' Show Performance in NYC!

Julia Michaels Slays Her 'Today' Show Performance in NYC!

Julia Michaels belts out her hits during her Today show performance!

The 24-year-old “Heaven” singer took the stage as part of the Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday (July 27) in New York City.

She stood out in an all-pink ensemble as she sang “I Miss You,” “Jump,” and “Issues” for the crowd.

She also sat down with Today‘s Hoda Kotb to discuss her journey from songwriter for other stars – including Selena Gomez and Gwen Stefani – to the spotlight as a solo artist.

“When I wrote ‘Issues’ I just had this feeling that I couldn’t give it up,” she said.

“Today was unbelievably special,” Julia tweeted. “First concert for my gems in New York on the @TODAYshow can’t thank you enough for coming out so early to hang out with me :).”

Watch her interviews below, and watch her perform “Issues” here and “I Miss You” here.


Julia Michaels Talks Stepping Into The Spotlight: ‘These Songs Are So Personal To Me’ | TODAY

Click inside to watch the other video…
Photos: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for Citi
Posted to: Hoda Kotb, Julia Michaels

