Julie Chen Supports Husband Leslie Moonves After Sexual Harassment Accusations

Julie Chen is defending her husband Leslie Moonves after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

In a new investigation published by Ronan Farrow, six women over several decades were reportedly harassed by Leslie, including forcible touching or kissing during business meetings.

Leslie responded to the allegations, apologizing for ever making any women uncomfortable.

“I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career,” Leslie said in part of his statement.

Julie also responded to defend her husband, writing, “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the mid-90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution.”