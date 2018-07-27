Top Stories
Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 1:58 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Can't Stop Smiling on NYC Stroll!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Can't Stop Smiling on NYC Stroll!

Engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can’t take their eyes off each other in the Big Apple!

The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer and the 21-year-old model held hands as they stepped out for a walk on Friday (July 27) in New York City.

Hailey looked chic in a black and red floral mini dress with a long black denim coat, earrings, necklaces, and of course, her engagement ring.

Justin rocked an Adidas t-shirt and camo-inspired shorts with a yellow and black Supreme baseball cap.

The day before, the duo enjoyed an afternoon movie date.

Justin just dropped his new song “No Brainer” with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo. Listen here!

10+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stepping out in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 01
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 02
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 03
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 04
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 05
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 06
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 07
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 08
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 09
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 10
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 11
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 12
justin bieber and hailey baldwin cant stop smiling during nyc stroll 13

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr