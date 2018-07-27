Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Can't Stop Smiling on NYC Stroll!

Engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can’t take their eyes off each other in the Big Apple!

The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer and the 21-year-old model held hands as they stepped out for a walk on Friday (July 27) in New York City.

Hailey looked chic in a black and red floral mini dress with a long black denim coat, earrings, necklaces, and of course, her engagement ring.

Justin rocked an Adidas t-shirt and camo-inspired shorts with a yellow and black Supreme baseball cap.

The day before, the duo enjoyed an afternoon movie date.

Justin just dropped his new song “No Brainer” with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo. Listen here!

