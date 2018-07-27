Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 11:23 pm

Kanye West Opens Up About His Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Opens Up About His Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West is opening up about dealing with suicidal thoughts.

The 41-year-old musician took to his Twitter after watching the new Alexander McQueen documentary McQueen and explained that he related to late fashion designer.

“I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life,” Kanye wrote.

He continued, “To make this clear and not weird. I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place.”

“How to NOT kill yourself pt 1[:] Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself,” Kanye concluded.

Kanye has previously been open about his struggle with mental health and last month revealed he was “diagnosed with a mental condition” at the age of 39.
