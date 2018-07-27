Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out Solo for White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch!

Kourtney Kardashian keeps it chic and sophisticated while making her way inside the White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch Of 100% Salty held at Catch on Thursday (July 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was accompanied at the event by a gal pal, as well as Rumer Willis, Drake Bell, Rebecca Black, Alyson Stoner, Shaun Ross, Jordyn Jones, Olivia Jade and Amanda Cerny.

Inside, Kourtney made sure to meet up with her longtime pals DJs Simi and Haze, who served as the entertainment for the evening.

The day before, Kourtney was spotted showing off her fit figure while on an errand run in Los Angeles.