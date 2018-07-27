Laverne Cox, Matthew Morrison & Wife Renee Support 'Head Over Heels' Opening Night!

Laverne Cox happily strikes a pose on the pink carpet while attending the Broadway opening night of musical Head Over Heels held at the Hudson Theatre on Thursday (July 26) in New York City.

The 46-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress was joined at the event by Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Puente, Cory Michael Smith, Sunny Hostin, Samantha Bee, Edie Falco, Trace Lysette, Alex Newell and Jordan Roth.

Also in attendance was star of the musical Peppermint and choreographer Spencer Liff, as well as Pose stars MJ Rodriguez, Billy Porter and Dominique Jackson, and members of The Go-Go‘s Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin.

“I am so proud of my girl @peppermint247 who made her Broadway debut tonight,” Laverne captioned with her Instagram post. “@hohmusical is fun, funny, touching and beautifully progressive. See it. Pep I have known you for so many years and watching you shine tonight brought tears to my eyes.”

FYI: Laverne is wearing a Christian Siriano dress and is carrying a Dior bag.