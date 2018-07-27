Top Stories
Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 2:48 pm

LeAnn Rimes Set To Star in Hallmark Christmas Special, Embark on 2018 Holiday Tour - See The Dates!

LeAnn Rimes Set To Star in Hallmark Christmas Special, Embark on 2018 Holiday Tour - See The Dates!

LeAnn Rimes is hitting the road again this holiday season!

The 35-year-old entertainer has just announced that she will embark on a 11-stop You and Me and Christmas Tour, which kicks off in Wenahatchee, Wash., and will proceed through select cities along the West Coast.

The tour coincides with LeAnn‘s Hallmark movie debut with the new original TV movie and soundtrack, It’s Christmas, Eve.

Three of the songs featured in the film – “It’s Christmas, Eve,” “The Gift of Your Love” and “You and Me and Christmas” – were created especially for the project, and will also appear on the movie’s accompanying original soundtrack, which will be available on Oct. 12.

“I am really excited about the You and Me and Christmas Tour this year,” LeAnn explained in a press release. “It’s my sixth holiday tour, and I’m particularly looking forward to singing some new music from It’s Christmas, Eve and sharing it with the fans.”

Pictured: LeAnn hitting the purple carpet at the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA on Thursday (July 26) in Beverly Hills, in support of It’s Christmas, Eve.

Click inside to see the tour dates for LeAnn Rimes sixth annual Christmas tour…

LeAnn Rimes, 2018 You and Me and Christmas Tour Dates:

Nov. 30 — Wenatchee, Wash. @ Toyota Town Center
Dec. 1 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Emerald Queen Casino
Dec. 2 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Ilani Event Center
Dec. 4 — Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Dec. 5 — Folsom, Calif. @ Harris Center
Dec. 7 — Cerritos, Calif. @ Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 8 — Laughlin, Nev. @ Edgewater Casino — E Center
Dec. 15 — Palm Desert, Calif. @ McCallum Theatre
Dec. 16 — Lancaster, Calif. @ Lancaster Performing Arts Center
Dec. 18 — San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Cal Poly Performing Arts Center
Dec. 19 — Chico, Calif. @ California State University — Chico Auditorium
Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: LeAnn Rimes

