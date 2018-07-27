Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Sideburns While Filming 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'!

Leonardo DiCaprio is hard at work!

The 43-year-old actor was once again spotted on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Thursday (July 26) downtown in Los Angeles.

Leo was spotted sporting sideburns on his lunch break while filming scenes for his upcoming movie. He also got a special visit from his parents, who accompanied him to a late night scene.

Director Quentin Tarantino and co-star Al Pacino were also spotted on the set.

In the movie, a faded TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26, 2019.