Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' & Twitter Freaked Out

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 11:19 am

Leslie Jones On Being Up Against Her 'SNL' Co-Stars at 2018 Emmys: 'I Want To Win!'

Leslie Jones made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (July 26) and dished about scoring her second Emmy nomination.

The 50-year-old comedian is up against her Saturday Night Live cast mates Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

“Yes, but I want to win,” Leslie told Jimmy. “I love Kate but bitch I want this one. It’s insane, it’s going to be so much fun.”

Leslie also explains the ridiculous style choices she made in her first embarrassing headshots, and walks Jimmy through her fangirl experience seeing Jennifer Lopez in concert – Watch below!


Click inside to watch the rest of Leslie Jones’ appearance on The Tonight Show…


Leslie Jones Got to Backup Dance for Jennifer Lopez
