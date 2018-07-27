Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, & Ruth Wilson Join BBC Series 'His Dark Materials'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is starring in a new BBC series called His Dark Materials!

The 38-year-old Hamilton creator will have a role in the eight-part adaptation of the hit fantasy novels by Philip Pullman, Variety reports.

His Dark Materials will cover the first three books: “The Golden Compass” (“Northern Lights” in Britain), “The Subtle Knife,” and “The Amber Spyglass.”

Dafne Keen portrays “Lyra, the precocious girl at the center of the story, whose adventures with a truth-telling device called the alethiometer bring her into contact with her mysterious Uncle Asriel (James McAvoy), a terrifying woman named Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) and a strange phenomenon called Dust. On her journey from Oxford to London and beyond, Lyra meets charismatic aeronaut and adventurer Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel).”

The series also stars Clarke Peters, Anne-Marie Duff, Ariyon Bakare, Ian Gelder, Georgina Campbell, Will Keen, and more.

Principal photography is underway in Cardiff, Wales.