Lindsay Lohan Will Not Appear in 'Life-Size 2' - Find Out Why

Don’t expect to see Lindsay Lohan in Life-Size 2.

The 32-year-old actress will not be appearing in the highly buzzed-about sequel to the 2000 original.

Lindsay will not star in the upcoming sequel “due to her filming schedule on a reality show,” Entertainment Weekly confirmed on Thursday (July 26).

Tyra Banks recently confirmed filming has begun on the sequel, which stars Francia Raisa.

Francia is playing Grace Manning, the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll (Banks). Grace is also a hot mess in the middle of her quarter-life crisis and realizing that she is in over her head as CEO. To make matters worse, her wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet.