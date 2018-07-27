Top Stories
Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 12:00 pm

Lindsay Lohan Will Not Appear in 'Life-Size 2' - Find Out Why

Lindsay Lohan Will Not Appear in 'Life-Size 2' - Find Out Why

Don’t expect to see Lindsay Lohan in Life-Size 2.

The 32-year-old actress will not be appearing in the highly buzzed-about sequel to the 2000 original.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay will not star in the upcoming sequel “due to her filming schedule on a reality show,” Entertainment Weekly confirmed on Thursday (July 26).

Tyra Banks recently confirmed filming has begun on the sequel, which stars Francia Raisa.

Francia is playing Grace Manning, the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll (Banks). Grace is also a hot mess in the middle of her quarter-life crisis and realizing that she is in over her head as CEO. To make matters worse, her wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan, Movies, Tyra Banks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr