Mandy Moore & Amandla Stenberg Join 'Darkest Minds' Co-Stars at Hollywood Screening

Skylan Brooks, Mandy Moore, Miya Cech, and Amandla Stenberg team up for a screening of their new movie The Darkest Minds!

The co-stars stepped out for the event held at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday (July 26) in Hollywood.

They were joined by their other castmates Mark O’Brien, Wallace Langham, Golden Brooks, Peyton Wich, Lidya Jewett, Sammi Rotibi, McCarrie McCausland, director Jennifer Yuh Nelson, and Alexandra Bracken, who wrote the novel the film is based on.

Mandy‘s This Is Us co-stars Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Lonnie Chavis also stepped out to show their support, as well as Chloe Lukasiak, Aliyah Moulden, Brec Bassinger, and her boyfriend Dylan Summerall.

In The Darkest Minds, imprisoned by an adult world that now fears everyone under 18, a group of teens form a resistance group to fight back and reclaim control of their future. Watch the trailer here, and don’t miss it when it hits theaters on August 3!

FYI: Mandy is wearing Carolina Herrera. Amandla is wearing Mulberry.

45+ pictures inside of Mandy Moore, Amandla Stenberg, and more at the screening…