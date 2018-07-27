Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon Answer Fan Questions in Hilarious Facebook Live Chat - Watch Now!

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are answering fan questions!

The The Spy Who Dumped Me co-stars stopped by Facebook LA on Tuesday (July 24) to participate in a funny Q&A.

During the chat, Kate hilariously serenaded Mila and fans while discussing their favorite snacks and favorite Rihanna songs.

Mila also discovered that one of the fan questions was submitted by a childhood friend of hers, Mary Treytsman!

“That’s my Mary! Hi Mary! Mary, why are you on this? You should be working! I’ll see you at swim class later,” she said.

