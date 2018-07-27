Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' &amp; Twitter Freaked Out

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' & Twitter Freaked Out

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 1:22 am

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged after two months of dating!

The 25-year-old singer popped the question to Priyanka while celebrating her 36th birthday last week in London, according to People. Nick reportedly shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to buy an engagement ring.

“They are so happy,” a source told the mag. “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.”

Press outlets in India started buzzing about an engagement on Thursday night (July 26) after the director of the upcoming movie Bharat announced in a cryptic tweet that Priyanka left the project.

Nick and Priyanka went home to meet each other’s families over the past couple months during their whirlwind romance.

We have reached out to both of their reps for comment on this story.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 01
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 02
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 03
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 04
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 05
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 06
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 07
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 08
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 09
nick jonas priyanka chopra engaged 10

Photos: Backgrid, Getty, WENN
Posted to: Engaged, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr