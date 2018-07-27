Orlando Bloom Stops Performance to Tell Audience Member to Put iPad Away

Orlando Bloom reportedly stopped the show during a performance of the West End play Killer Joe to tell an audience member to put her iPad away.

Actors very rarely break the fourth wall during live performances in a theater, but Orlando was bothered enough by what was happening in the crowd that he decided to speak up.

“I need YOU to put iPad AWAY NOW!” Orlando reportedly told the audience member, according to London-based theatre critic Mark Shenton.

A few minutes later he repeated himself and said, “PUT that f–king iPad away now and I will wait.”

Someone in the audience replied to the story and said the woman was sitting in front of him and was using an electric fan attached to the iPad to cool off as the theater was roasting.