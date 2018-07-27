Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' &amp; Twitter Freaked Out

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' & Twitter Freaked Out

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 3:07 am

Orlando Bloom Stops Performance to Tell Audience Member to Put iPad Away

Orlando Bloom Stops Performance to Tell Audience Member to Put iPad Away

Orlando Bloom reportedly stopped the show during a performance of the West End play Killer Joe to tell an audience member to put her iPad away.

Actors very rarely break the fourth wall during live performances in a theater, but Orlando was bothered enough by what was happening in the crowd that he decided to speak up.

“I need YOU to put iPad AWAY NOW!” Orlando reportedly told the audience member, according to London-based theatre critic Mark Shenton.

A few minutes later he repeated himself and said, “PUT that f–king iPad away now and I will wait.”

Someone in the audience replied to the story and said the woman was sitting in front of him and was using an electric fan attached to the iPad to cool off as the theater was roasting.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Marc Brenner
Posted to: Orlando Bloom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr