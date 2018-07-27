Peter Dinklage Will Produce & Star In 'Rumpelstiltskin' Movie!

Peter Dinklage has a new project!

The 49-year-old Game of Thrones actor is developing Rumpelstiltskin with Sony, Variety reported on Friday (July 27).

Peter is reportedly producing and starring in the film, which is based on the classic fairy tale story.

It’s also not Peter‘s immediate next project after Game of Thrones wraps, according to the report. However, it’s still a priority.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the production, aside from Peter playing the character.

In the classic Brothers Grimm tale, a miller lies to the king, telling him that his daughter can spin straw into gold. The king calls for the girl, shuts her in a tower room filled with straw and a spinning wheel, and demands she spin the straw into gold by morning or he will cut off her head. When she has given up all hope, an imp-like creature, a.k.a. Rumpelstiltskin, appears in the room and spins the straw into gold in return for her necklace. Though the return is good in the short term, Rumpelstiltskin’s motives lie in the long term and end up costing the girl more than she could have bargained for.

It is not yet known if it will be a classic retelling or a modern version of the tale.