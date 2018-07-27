Pregnant Hilary Duff Steps Out After Hitting the Salon in West Hollywood

Hilary Duff is getting in some pampering!

The pregnant 30-year-old Younger actress and pop superstar was spotted leaving the Nine Zero One salon on Thursday (July 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Hilary showed off her growing baby bump in a black off-the-shoulder sweater and green pants as she made her way out of the day.

She recently took to Instagram to share a selfie showing off her bump, as well as her thoughts on pregnancy.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” she wrote.