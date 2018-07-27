Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' &amp; Twitter Freaked Out

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' & Twitter Freaked Out

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 8:26 am

Pregnant Hilary Duff Steps Out After Hitting the Salon in West Hollywood

Pregnant Hilary Duff Steps Out After Hitting the Salon in West Hollywood

Hilary Duff is getting in some pampering!

The pregnant 30-year-old Younger actress and pop superstar was spotted leaving the Nine Zero One salon on Thursday (July 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary showed off her growing baby bump in a black off-the-shoulder sweater and green pants as she made her way out of the day.

She recently took to Instagram to share a selfie showing off her bump, as well as her thoughts on pregnancy.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” she wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff salon july 2018 west hollywood 01
hilary duff salon july 2018 west hollywood 02
hilary duff salon july 2018 west hollywood 03
hilary duff salon july 2018 west hollywood 04
hilary duff salon july 2018 west hollywood 05

Photos: Splash News, BACKGRID
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr