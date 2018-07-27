Top Stories
Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 3:07 pm

Roseanne Barr Has a Message For Her Haters After Apologizing for Valerie Jarrett Tweet

Roseanne Barr Has a Message For Her Haters After Apologizing for Valerie Jarrett Tweet
  • Roseanne Barr is moving on from apologizing for her Valerie Jarrett tweet after being ousted from her show, and she has a message for people who don’t appreciate her jokes.- TMZ
  • Did you catch Justin Bieber‘s new dance moves? – Just Jared Jr
  • This upcoming adaption of a popular YA novel is getting lots of attention! – Lainey Gossip
  • Is Beyonce going to grace Anna Wintour‘s final issue of Vogue? – DListed
  • This First Kid child actor is now a billionaire! – TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton got a standing ovation at this show! – Towleroad
  • Alyson Stoner has some secrets from the set of Camp Rock… – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Newsies, Roseanne Barr

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr