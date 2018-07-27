Top Stories
Fri, 27 July 2018 at 2:51 pm

Selena Gomez & Caleb Stevens Enjoy Night Out With Their Friends

Selena Gomez looks to be in great spirits during dinner and a movie with her pals!

The 26-year-old “Back To You” singer was spotted stepping out on Thursday (July 26) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

She kept it casual in a black t-shirt, Champion “VOUS” sweats, white sneakers and socks, and a black baseball cap.

She was joined by her friends including Caleb Stevens, who carried a blanket.

Caleb is the younger brother of one of Selena‘s best friends, Raquelle Stevens. Rumors were swirling that Selena and Caleb were an item, but a source claims they’re just friends.
