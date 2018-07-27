Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 8:03 pm

Shakira & Maluma Drop 'Clandestino' Music Video - Watch Now!

Shakira & Maluma Drop 'Clandestino' Music Video - Watch Now!

Shakira is hitting the beach with Maluma in their new music video for “Clandestino.”

The Colombian musicians, who have collaborated three times, tell the tale of secret lovers in the mostly black and white vid.

Shakira looks stunning while showing off her signature moves in a beaded bikini on the beach before running away with Maluma.

Shakira is currently on her world tour supporting her most recent album El Dorado.

Check out the entire music video below…
