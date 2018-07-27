Shawn Mendes Looks So Handsome at Rolling Stone Relaunch Party in NYC!

Shawn Mendes flashes a smile as he hits the red carpet at the Rolling Stone Relaunch Party on Thursday (July 27) in New York City.

The 19-year-old singer looked super stylish in a burgundy shirt covered in a white flowers and black jeans for the event.

Shawn hit the stage as the headlining performer at the event presented by YouTube Music.

The event helped celebrate the redesign of the Rolling Stone magazine and website as well as the recent launch of YouTube Music.

