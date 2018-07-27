Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' &amp; Twitter Freaked Out

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 11:31 am

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Trains for 'Men in Black 4' - Watch the Video!

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Trains for 'Men in Black 4' - Watch the Video!

Chris Hemsworth is getting in serious shape for his role in the untitled Men in Black reboot movie!

The 34-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor took to Instagram on Friday (July 27) to post a shirtless video of himself working on his technique with personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

“Outdoor session in London for MIB!!” Chris captioned it. “Cheers to @zocobodypro for posing as an alien and letting me beat up on him. Sorry for the boot in the face 😬😁 #MenInBlack 🎥 @azzagrist.”

Check out the name on Chris‘ gloves!

Chris was first spotted on the set of the film earlier this month.

The MIB reboot is set to hit theaters on May 14, 2019. Watch below!
Credit: Brook Mitchell; Photos: Getty
