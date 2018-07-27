Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 5:02 pm

Shirtless Jeremy Irvine & Girlfriend Jodie Spencer Hit the Beach in Positano!

Shirtless Jeremy Irvine & Girlfriend Jodie Spencer Hit the Beach in Positano!

Jeremy Irvine and Jodie Spencer make a splash during their romantic Italian getaway!

The 28-year-old actor – who has been hot on the promo trail of his new film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – and his girlfriend were spotted soaking up the sun at the beach on Thursday (July 26) in Positano, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeremy Irvine

They had fun snorkeling and paddle boarding along the Amalfi Coast. It looks like they toppled over at one point!

Jeremy went shirtless in his purple printed swim trunks, and Jodie showed off her figure in a black bikini with mesh inserts and tassels.

ICYMI, Jeremy recently revealed that singing in Mamma Mia! gave him major stagefright!

My new favourite place ☀️🐠

A post shared by Jodie Spencer (@jodiespencer_) on

50+ pictures inside of Jeremy Irvine and Jodie Spencer enjoying their vacation…

