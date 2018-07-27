Shirtless Jeremy Irvine & Girlfriend Jodie Spencer Hit the Beach in Positano!

Jeremy Irvine and Jodie Spencer make a splash during their romantic Italian getaway!

The 28-year-old actor – who has been hot on the promo trail of his new film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – and his girlfriend were spotted soaking up the sun at the beach on Thursday (July 26) in Positano, Italy.

They had fun snorkeling and paddle boarding along the Amalfi Coast. It looks like they toppled over at one point!

Jeremy went shirtless in his purple printed swim trunks, and Jodie showed off her figure in a black bikini with mesh inserts and tassels.

ICYMI, Jeremy recently revealed that singing in Mamma Mia! gave him major stagefright!

My new favourite place ☀️🐠 A post shared by Jodie Spencer (@jodiespencer_) on Jul 27, 2018 at 7:30am PDT

