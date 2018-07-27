Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen are besties!

The two actors and longtime friends were spotted departing the King Lear press night hand in hand on Thursday night (July 26) in London, England.

Ian plays King Lear in the play, which is being staged at Duke of York’s Theatre.

He was later joined at the after party by Patrick and his wife Sunny Ozell.

Ian recently revealed that this current performance may be his last major Shakespeare role, but that he has no major plans of retiring.

“I’ll keep going as long as the knees keep going. And the mind and the memory are still there. Any day now they can begin to fade and then I’ll perhaps regret that I didn’t do stuff I could have done while I was fit. So being fit, here I am and if I’m not acting, what the hell I going to do sit at home,” he said to AP.