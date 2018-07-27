'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

The Star Wars: Episode IX cast has been revealed!

Producers announced the cast for the movie, which will begin filming at London’s Pinewood Studios on August 1, on Friday (July 27).

J.J. Abrams will direct the final installment of the Skywalker Saga, and co-wrote the movie with Chris Terrio.

Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd.

Newcomers to the cast are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant.

Veteran stars Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams will return.

Carrie Fisher will once again play Leia Organa using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII,” J.J. said.

Composer John Williams will return to soundtrack Episode IX.

The movie is set to hit theaters in December 2019.