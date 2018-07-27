Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 10:38 pm

Taylor Swift Donates 'reputation Tour' Tickets to Grieving Police Department

Taylor Swift Donates 'reputation Tour' Tickets to Grieving Police Department

Taylor Swift is giving back to a grieving Massachusetts community.

The 28-year-old superstar donated “a significant number of tickets” to the town of Weymouth for her upcoming reputation Tour shows nearby.

The tickets were distributed to the local police department, who recently lost Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was shot and killed while investigating a car crash earlier this month.

Mayor Robert Hedlund said there were enough tickets to send “every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some.”

He added that the extras were passed on to other nearby police departments.

“My understanding is that they did it low-key and weren’t looking for publicity…The gesture was absolutely generous, significant and appreciated,” Robert said.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr