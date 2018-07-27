Taylor Swift Donates 'reputation Tour' Tickets to Grieving Police Department

Taylor Swift is giving back to a grieving Massachusetts community.

The 28-year-old superstar donated “a significant number of tickets” to the town of Weymouth for her upcoming reputation Tour shows nearby.

The tickets were distributed to the local police department, who recently lost Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was shot and killed while investigating a car crash earlier this month.

Mayor Robert Hedlund said there were enough tickets to send “every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some.”

He added that the extras were passed on to other nearby police departments.

“My understanding is that they did it low-key and weren’t looking for publicity…The gesture was absolutely generous, significant and appreciated,” Robert said.