Fri, 27 July 2018 at 2:07 am

Taylor Swift Sings 'Curious' with Hayley Kiyoko at Boston Tour Stop! (Video)

Taylor Swift Sings 'Curious' with Hayley Kiyoko at Boston Tour Stop! (Video)

Taylor Swift performs alongside special guest Hayley Kiyoko during the latest stop on the reputation Stadium Tour on Thursday (July 26) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The 28-year-old singer performed Hayley‘s song “Curious” with her at the Boston-area show.

“UM @hayleykiyoko THAT WAS INSANE!! Thank you so much for coming to surprise the crowd tonight at @gillettestadium – THAT WAS SO MUCH FUN!!!! So stoked this was your first stadium performance, and you absolutely killed it 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉,” Taylor wrote on Instagram along with a video clip.

Taylor has two more shows at the stadium and she added in another post, “So wait… we get to play 2 more nights at @gillettestadium ??! Sounds fake?!? You guys were UNREAL tonight. We can’t wait to see you again, and again after that.”

A few months ago, Taylor02 spoke out to defend Hayley after she was criticized for bringing up the “Delicate” singer in an interview.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hayley Kiyoko, Music, Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift

