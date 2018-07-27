Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive on 'Late Late Show' - Watch Now!

Tom Cruise is making James Corden skydive!

The 56-year-old Mission Impossible actor made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night (July 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Cruise

During his appearance, Tom and James hopped in an airplane in Perris Valley, Calif. to go skydiving.

“I’m just so impressed that James is going skydiving. I mean, between you and me, I was half expecting him to text me and tell me he was canceling,” Tom said.

“I’ve actually been trying to get a hold of Tom for the last couple of days to cancel, but apparently I had his number saved wrong in my phone. So, I’d also like to take this time to apologize to Tom Hiddleston for all the messages I sent him about my case of food poisoning,” James joked.

“You know, next time you come on the show, let’s just do a chat,” he added.

Watch them skydive below!