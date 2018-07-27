Twenty One Pilots Debut 'Nico and the Niners' Music Video - Watch!

Twenty One Pilots are finally back as of this month, and they just premiered the music video for their track “Nico and the Niners,” which you can watch right here!

The band worked with longtime collaborator Andrew Donoho on the video, who also directed their “Jumpsuit” video.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Twenty One Pilots

“Nico and the Niners” was released along with “Jumpsuit” earlier in the month ahead of their upcoming fifth studio album, Trench, which drops on October 5.

They’ll also be heading out on tour in support of the record beginning on October 6 in Nashville, Tenn.

Watch the music video below!