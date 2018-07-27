Wilmer Valderrama Is Sticking By Demi Lovato's Side After Reported Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama has been ex Demi Lovato‘s rock after her reported overdose.

The 38-year-old actor was spotted visiting Demi on Wednesday (July 25) at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

According to The Blast, “Wilmer is one of the only people who has been around her, besides her mom.”

Previous reports said that Wilmer was “Somber and quiet” and you could tell “he was in a very serious mood” during his trip on Wednesday.

Wilmer, who dated Demi for six years, also reportedly spotted by on Thursday afternoon for several hours.