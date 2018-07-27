Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 6:44 pm

Wilmer Valderrama Is Sticking By Demi Lovato's Side After Reported Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama Is Sticking By Demi Lovato's Side After Reported Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama has been ex Demi Lovato‘s rock after her reported overdose.

The 38-year-old actor was spotted visiting Demi on Wednesday (July 25) at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

DEMI LOVATO: Get the latest news on Demi

According to The Blast, “Wilmer is one of the only people who has been around her, besides her mom.”

Previous reports said that Wilmer was “Somber and quiet” and you could tell “he was in a very serious mood” during his trip on Wednesday.

Wilmer, who dated Demi for six years, also reportedly spotted by on Thursday afternoon for several hours.

wilmer valderrama visits demi lovato in hospital 01
wilmer valderrama visits demi lovato in hospital 02
wilmer valderrama visits demi lovato in hospital 03

Photos: Pacific Coast News/Backgrid
