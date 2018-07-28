Alexander Skarsgard & Florence Pugh Promote 'The Little Drummer Girl' at Summer TCAs!

Alexander Skarsgard buddies up with co-star Florence Pugh at the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Saturday (July 28) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor showed off his muscles in a yellow shirt and black jeans while the 22-year-old actress looked pretty in a black and multi-colored dress as they promoted their upcoming show The Little Drummer Girl.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alexander Skarsgard

The show will be a six-part mini-series and Alexander will play the role of Becker, an Israeli intelligence officer, who becomes acquainted with a young actress Florence Pugh. The pair become entangled in a high stakes story, Variety reports.

The Little Drummer Girl on AMC this November.

