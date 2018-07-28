Top Stories
Sat, 28 July 2018 at 3:35 pm

Amber Rose Apologizes for Saying Gwyneth Paltrow is 'Becky With the Good Hair'

Amber Rose Apologizes for Saying Gwyneth Paltrow is 'Becky With the Good Hair'

Amber Rose is speaking out to apologize for claiming that Gwyneth Paltrow is the “Becky with the Good Hair” referenced in Beyonce‘s song “Sorry.”

The Oscar-winning actress has already spoken out to deny the claims and now Amber says she’s not sure why she even said it in the first place.

“I feel bad because that’s someone’s personal life and it was just me joking about something that I don’t know anything about at all,” Amber told the Daily Mail.

“I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings,” Amber added. “Even though I don’t know them personally, it’s just not the kind of personality that I have. And for Gwyneth to be like ‘Why did she say that, that’s not true?’ it’s like ‘Why did I say that?’ I don’t know anything. I was just speaking as a consumer.”

Amber also said that she has no “inside information” and doesn’t know either Gwyneth or Beyonce.
