Ben Savage Celebrates 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Matthew Lawrence's Engagement!
There was a mini Boy Meets World reunion this weekend!
Ben Savage took to Instagram on Saturday night (July 28) to share a photo with his former co-star Matthew Lawrence.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Savage
The two reunited to celebrate Matt‘s engagement to former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke.
“Congratulations on your engagement @matthewlawrence. So happy for you and @cherlyburke,” Ben captioned the below photo.
Matt and Cheryl announced their engagement back in May.
See the photo below!