Ben Savage Celebrates 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Matthew Lawrence's Engagement!

There was a mini Boy Meets World reunion this weekend!

Ben Savage took to Instagram on Saturday night (July 28) to share a photo with his former co-star Matthew Lawrence.

The two reunited to celebrate Matt‘s engagement to former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke.

“Congratulations on your engagement @matthewlawrence. So happy for you and @cherlyburke,” Ben captioned the below photo.

Matt and Cheryl announced their engagement back in May.

