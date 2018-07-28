Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 10:41 pm

Ben Savage Celebrates 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Matthew Lawrence's Engagement!

There was a mini Boy Meets World reunion this weekend!

Ben Savage took to Instagram on Saturday night (July 28) to share a photo with his former co-star Matthew Lawrence.

The two reunited to celebrate Matt‘s engagement to former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke.

“Congratulations on your engagement @matthewlawrence. So happy for you and @cherlyburke,” Ben captioned the below photo.

Matt and Cheryl announced their engagement back in May.

