Bob Odenkirk Shows Off 'Better Call Saul' Butt Tattoo at Summer TCAs!

Bob Odenkirk reveals the date of the Better Call Saul season four premiere in a very cheeky way!

The 55-year-old actor dropped his pants to show off a “Better Call Saul Aug 6″ fake tattoo on his butt while attending the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Saturday afternoon (July 28) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“See that?” Bob said. “I’m a real company man. I want everybody to know when it’s coming back. It was such a long wait. So where can I put the information where everybody will see it?”

Bob also announced that his hit show has been renewed for a fifth season!



Better Call Saul returns to AMC on August 6th at 9/8c.

