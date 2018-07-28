Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 11:03 pm

Cardi B Shows Off Post-Baby Body While Posing with New Lamborghini!

Cardi B is showing off her body for the first time since welcoming her daughter!

The 25-year-old “I Like It” rapper took to Instagram on Saturday (July 28) to share a photo of herself and husband Offset posing with their brand new Lamborghinis.

“Blessed & Gifted 💚💙 Official Lamb owners @offsetyrn #aventador #His&Hers #kultureparents 💚💚💙💙,” Cardi captioned the below photo.

Cardi and Offset welcomed daughter Kulture earlier this month, and she’s been enjoying her new life as a mom.

