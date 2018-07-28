Cardi B Shows Off Post-Baby Body While Posing with New Lamborghini!

Cardi B is showing off her body for the first time since welcoming her daughter!

The 25-year-old “I Like It” rapper took to Instagram on Saturday (July 28) to share a photo of herself and husband Offset posing with their brand new Lamborghinis.

“Blessed & Gifted 💚💙 Official Lamb owners @offsetyrn #aventador #His&Hers #kultureparents 💚💚💙💙,” Cardi captioned the below photo.



Cardi and Offset welcomed daughter Kulture earlier this month, and she’s been enjoying her new life as a mom.

