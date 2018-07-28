Carrie Fisher's Brother Supports Her Appearance in 'Episode IX'

Todd Fisher, the brother of the late Carrie Fisher, is speaking out in support of the decision to use unreleased footage of the actress as Princess Leia in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

The film’s director JJ Abrams announced that her daughter Billie Lourd has also given her blessing.

“I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final Star Wars Episode IX, using previously unreleased footage of her shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Todd said in a statement to Variety.

“As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie’s ‘Princess Leia’ is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film. J.J. Abrams understood Carrie’s iconic role, and he has masterfully re-crafted this final entry to include this unused and very last footage of Carrie ever taken, without resorting to CGI or animatronics. Our family and her fans will look forward with great anticipation for this one!” he added.

