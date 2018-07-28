Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Top Stories
Sat, 28 July 2018 at 1:00 pm

Chrissy Teigen has been asking her husband John Legend to be honest with her about the smell of her breath for the past 12 years and he finally just told her that it smells bad.

“for the first time in 12 years, John has said yes to my question of ‘does my breath stink’ – this is a special day,” the 32-year-old model tweeted on Saturday morning (July 28).

She added, “I have begged, begged him to tell me my breath stinks. For 12 years. And he always said no. He says it’s truly just the first time it has ever stunk to him. He can smell garlic when I speak, from feet away. 3 feet away. It’s wonderful. I’m so happy.”

When a fan asked what caused the bad breath, she said, “It is pure, raw garlic. Like 12 cloves, chopped and on a salad.”
