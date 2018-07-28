Ciara Collaborates With Missy Elliott For 'Level Up' Remix - Listen Now!

Ciara just dropped a remix for her new song “Level Up” and you need to hear it!

The 32-year-old entertainer teamed up with Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop for the new version of the song.

“It’s only right we did it again! #LevelUp REMIX ft @MissyElliott and @FatmanScoop out everywhere,” Ciara wrote on her Twitter.

Following the original release of the song, Ciara issued a dance challenge and fans all around the world have been taking part!

You can download the song on iTunes or stream it below…