Courteney Cox & Fiance Johnny McDaid Touch Down in L.A.

Courteney Cox and her fiance Johnny McDaid make their way out of LAX Airport after touching down in Los Angeles on Friday (July 27).

The 54-year-old actress and the 42-year-old musician were spotted exiting the airport after landing in town that afternoon.

Courteney and Johnny are back home after a trip to Cabo for some rest and relaxation over the past few days.

The couple first got engaged in June 2014 and then called it off in December 2015. They got back together months later and are still going strong!