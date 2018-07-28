Sat, 28 July 2018 at 3:07 pm
Demi Lovato Seen In a Video Just Hours Before Overdose
- Hours before her suspected overdose, Demi Lovato was seen in this newly released video – TMZ
- Joel Courtney reveals his favorite memory from filming The Kissing Booth – Just Jared Jr
- Chrissy Teigen shares a new photo of her breastfeeding – Lainey Gossip
- Jennifer Lopez gushes over her boyfriend on his birthday – TooFab
- Here are the 10 most anticipated TV premieres in August – The Hollywood Reporter
Photos: Getty Posted to: Demi Lovato, Newsies
