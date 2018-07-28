Top Stories
Sat, 28 July 2018 at 4:30 am

Ellen Pompeo Pairs Ripped Jeans With Valentino T-Shirt for Lunch in LA

Ellen Pompeo Pairs Ripped Jeans With Valentino T-Shirt for Lunch in LA

Ellen Pompeo flashes a smile while heading out for lunch!

The 48-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star was first spotted stopping by Joan’s on Third with a friend on Friday (July 27) in Studio City, Calif.

She looked cheerful as she grabbed her car from valet.

Ellen kept it casual in ripped jeans, a t-shirt from Valentino‘s VLTN collection, black sandals, a black Balenciaga purse, and brown sunglasses.

Later, she continued her day with lunch at E Baldi in Beverly Hills.

ICYMI, see pics of Ellen and husband Chris Ivery showing off their beach bodies in France.
Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Ellen Pompeo

