Ellen Pompeo Pairs Ripped Jeans With Valentino T-Shirt for Lunch in LA
Ellen Pompeo flashes a smile while heading out for lunch!
The 48-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star was first spotted stopping by Joan’s on Third with a friend on Friday (July 27) in Studio City, Calif.
She looked cheerful as she grabbed her car from valet.
Ellen kept it casual in ripped jeans, a t-shirt from Valentino‘s VLTN collection, black sandals, a black Balenciaga purse, and brown sunglasses.
Later, she continued her day with lunch at E Baldi in Beverly Hills.
